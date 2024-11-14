Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 71.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 51.66 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 71.83% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.6658.90 -12 OPM %14.8525.25 -PBDT5.1312.83 -60 PBT1.8810.25 -82 NP2.137.56 -72

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

