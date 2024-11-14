BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 71.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 51.66 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 71.83% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.6658.9014.8525.255.1312.831.8810.252.137.56

