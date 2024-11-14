Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 235.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 9.41 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics rose 235.56% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.419.0510.630.661.800.561.660.451.510.45

