Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 235.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 9.41 croreNet profit of Aartech Solonics rose 235.56% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.419.05 4 OPM %10.630.66 -PBDT1.800.56 221 PBT1.660.45 269 NP1.510.45 236
