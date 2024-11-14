Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 18.82 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care declined 1.85% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.8217.195.846.051.081.040.710.720.530.54

