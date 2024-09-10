Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Camlin Fine Sciences approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via rights issue

Sep 10 2024
At meeting held on 10 September 2024

The Board of Camlin Fine Sciences at its meeting held on 10 September 2024 has approved the following:

1. Increase in authorised share capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

2. Raising of fund by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value Re 1 each through Rights Issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore.

Sep 10 2024

