Cipla vice chairman M.K. Hamied resigns

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
The pharma company informed that M. K. Hamied has resigned from his position of vice chairman and non-executive director with effect from the close of business hours on Oct. 29 due to age and health.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 18.27% to Rs 1177.64 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 995.70 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 5.77% year on year to Rs 6693.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.37% to close at Rs 1652.40 on Tuesday, 3 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

