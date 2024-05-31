Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Deccan Gold Mines allots 92,764 CCDs and 26,514 equity shares

Board of Deccan Gold Mines allots 92,764 CCDs and 26,514 equity shares

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of Deccan Gold Mines on 30 May 2024 has approved:

a. allotment of 92,764 fully paid-up Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) each at an issue price of Rs. 116.20 per CCD with CCDs convertible into equivalent number of equity shares on preferential basis through private placement for cash consideration;

b. allotment of 26,514 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each at an Issue Price of Rs. 116.20 per equity share on a preferential basis through private placement for cash consideration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines board OKs fund raising upto Rs 59 cr

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Barometers trade lower; pharma shares decline for 2nd day

JNK India consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Concord Drugs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pankaj Piyush Trade &amp; Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story