Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reported to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 39.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

