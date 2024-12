At meeting held on 11 December 2024

The Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure at its meeting held on 11 December 2024 has approved the acquisition of identified machineries and related equipments from Syska Miterr (Seller 1), Miter & Miter Engineers (Seller 2), Emdet Engineers (Seller 3), Miter and Miter (Seller 4) for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 49.74 crore.

