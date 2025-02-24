Board of EPL approves execution of SPA for change in shareholding

At meeting held on 24 February 2025

The Board of EPL at its meeting held on 24 February 2025 has approved the execution of:

(a) a share purchase agreement by and amongst Epsilon Bidco (Epsilon), Indorama Netherlands B.V. (Indorama) and the Company,

(b) a shareholders' agreement by and amongst Epsilon, Indorama and the Company, and

(c) other ancillary documents that may be executed between Epsilon, Indorama or the Company. (the shareholders' agreement and the share purchase agreement are collectively referred to as Transaction Documents).

The SPA records the terms and conditions on which Epsilon has agreed to sell, and Indorama has agreed to purchase 7,94,94,085 equity shares representing 24.90% stake in the equity share capital of the Company for Rs 240 per equity share amounting to an aggregate consideration of Rs 1907,85,80,400, subject to certain adjustments.

Epsilon is the promoter of the Company and holds 51.45% stake in the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News