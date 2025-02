Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 118.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.74% to Rs 86.74 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 118.41% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 74.74% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.86.7449.6459.4347.4614.367.1212.866.019.374.29

