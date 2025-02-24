Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 131.28 crore

Net loss of Pahal Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 131.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales131.28118.23 11 OPM %44.6167.46 -PBDT-8.8412.84 PL PBT-9.4512.36 PL NP-8.529.46 PL

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

