Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves raising Rs 750 cr Tier II Capital

At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved the issuance of upto 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Subordinated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.1,00,000/- each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs.500 crore including a green shoe option of up to 25,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000 aggregating up to Rs. 250 crore, in a single series, for inclusion as Tier II Capital.

