Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 58.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 656.43 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 58.15% to Rs 44.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 656.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 535.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales656.43535.10 23 OPM %50.8568.20 -PBDT68.27149.14 -54 PBT61.58143.09 -57 NP44.69106.78 -58

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

