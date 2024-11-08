Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 58.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 656.43 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 58.15% to Rs 44.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 656.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 535.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.656.43535.1050.8568.2068.27149.1461.58143.0944.69106.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News