Board of Eternal approves change in CEO

At meeting held on 21 January 2026

The board of Eternal at its meeting held on 21 January 2026 has accepted the resignation of Deepinder Goyal (DIN:02613583) as the Director, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective close of business hours on 01 February 2026.

The board recommended the appointment of Deepinder Goyal (DIN:02613583) as the Vice Chairman & Director on the Board, effective upon shareholders' approval.

The board approved the appointment of Albinder Singh Dhindsa (currently, CEO-Blinkit) as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 01 February 2026.

