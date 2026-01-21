Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Eternal approves change in CEO

Board of Eternal approves change in CEO

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 January 2026

The board of Eternal at its meeting held on 21 January 2026 has accepted the resignation of Deepinder Goyal (DIN:02613583) as the Director, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective close of business hours on 01 February 2026.

The board recommended the appointment of Deepinder Goyal (DIN:02613583) as the Vice Chairman & Director on the Board, effective upon shareholders' approval.

The board approved the appointment of Albinder Singh Dhindsa (currently, CEO-Blinkit) as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 01 February 2026.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

