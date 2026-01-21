Board of 5paisa Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 21 January 2026

The board of 5paisa Capital will meet on 21 January 2026 has approved fund raising by way of issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares, through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, including but not limited to, a further public issue, rights issue, debt issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement or any other method, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News