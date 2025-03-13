Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Gensol Engineering approves raising USD 50 million via international offering

Board of Gensol Engineering approves raising USD 50 million via international offering

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 March 2025

The Board of Gensol Engineering at its meeting held on 13 March 2025 has approved the proposal to seek enabling authorizations from members via general meeting for the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) /American Depository Receipt / Global Depository Receipt and/or other global listed/unlisted securities up to USD 50 million with options of conversion into equity shares of company.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

