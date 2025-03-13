Pondy Oxides incorporates new LLP for scrap metal business

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals announced that it has incorporated a Limited Liability Partnership in the name of POCL Recycle City LLP in the State of Tamil Nadu, Chennai.

The incorporation was completed on 12 March 2025. The newly formed LLP will engage in the business of dismantling and shredding ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as other non-metallic scrap materials.

The initial contribution to POCL Recycle City LLP is Rs 2,00,000 on a cash consideration basis, with POCL holding a 60% controlling stake in the LLP.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is Indias leading recycling and manufacturing company and a pioneer in lead and lead alloys.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.6% to Rs 13.23 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.13 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 509.15 crore during the quarter.

The counter slipped 2.50% to currently trade at Rs 504.55 on the BSE.

