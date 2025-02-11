Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 11 February 2025

The board of Godrej Agrovet at its meeting held on 11 February 2025 has approved the appointment and remuneration of Sunil Kataria (DIN: 06863609) as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Designate of the Company for a period commencing from 05 May 2025 upto 31 August 2025 and subsequently after superannuation of Balram Singh Yadav, as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, for a term of 5 (Five) Years commencing from 01 September 2025 upto 31 August 2030, subject to the approval of the Shareholder

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 125 cr

Prince Pipes slumps after reporting dismal Q3 results

Crisil jumps after Q4 PAT rises 6.9% YoY

Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 191.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story