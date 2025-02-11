Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

At meeting held on 11 February 2025

The board of Godrej Agrovet at its meeting held on 11 February 2025 has approved the appointment and remuneration of Sunil Kataria (DIN: 06863609) as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Designate of the Company for a period commencing from 05 May 2025 upto 31 August 2025 and subsequently after superannuation of Balram Singh Yadav, as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, for a term of 5 (Five) Years commencing from 01 September 2025 upto 31 August 2030, subject to the approval of the Shareholder

Powered by Capital Market - Live News