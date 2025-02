Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 548.78 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 25.20% to Rs 96.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 77.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 548.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 504.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

