Crisil jumps after Q4 PAT rises 6.9% YoY

Crisil rose 4.09% to Rs 5,306.30 after the company reported good fourth quarter results.

Crisil's consolidated income from operations for Q4 2024 declined by 0.5% to Rs 912.9 crore, compared with Rs 917.7 crore in Q4 2023. Consolidated total income for Q4 2024 declined by 0.8% to Rs 943.2 crore, compared with Rs 951.0 crore in Q4 2023. PBT in Q4 2024 was up 5.6% to Rs 294.5 crore, compared with Rs 278.8 crore in Q4 2023. PAT in Q4 2024 was up 6.9% to Rs 224.7 crore, compared with Rs 210.1 crore in Q4 2023.

The company's consolidated income from operations in FY 2024 was up 3.8% to Rs 3,259.8 crore, compared with Rs 3,139.5 crore in FY 2023. Consolidated total income in FY 2024 was up 3.6% to Rs 3,349.4 crore, compared with Rs 3,233.2 crore in FY 2023. PBT in FY 2024 was up 6.8% to Rs 926.5 crore, compared with Rs 867.7 crore in FY 2023. PAT in FY 2024 was up 3.9% to Rs 684.1 crore, compared with Rs 658.4 crore in FY 2023.

PBT for Q4 FY23 and FY23, includes a one-off gain of Rs 29.4 crore due to sharp devaluation of the Argentinian peso. Excluding this impact, PBT for FY24 and Q4 FY24 grew by 10.5% and 18.1%; and PAT for FY24 and Q4 FY24 grew by 7.5% and 19.5%.

The Crisil Ratings segment revenue grew 21.1% in Q4 2024 and 17.7% in FY 2024. The research, analytics and solutions segment revenue declined by 6.9% in Q4 2024 and 0.7% in FY 2024.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 26 per share.

Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, Crisil, "The global economy showed resilience, but the macroeconomic outlook is susceptible to the policy implementation of the new U.S. administration and potential inflation pressures from tariffs. India's growth is now aligning with its long-term trend. Crisil expects India's GDP to grow 6.5% next fiscal, driven by lower inflation and interest rate cuts. The recent budget supports public investment and consumption, while upholding fiscal discipline. Our new brand identity reinforces our position as a global, insights driven analytics organization and conveys a more progressive vision of our future."

Crisil, a global analytics company majority-owned by S&P Global, provides insights and risk assessments to clients, enabling them to make informed decisions. With expertise spanning credit ratings, intelligence, benchmarking, and analytics, Crisil partners with large firms worldwide, offering reliable opinions on risk in India and global opportunities. Founded in 1987, Crisil operates across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News