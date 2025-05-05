Board of Goodluck India approves conversion of 5 lakh warrants

At meeting held on 05 May 2025

The Board of Goodluck India at its meeting held on 05 May 2025 has approved the allotment of 5 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 600 each (including premium of Rs 598 per share) fully paid-up upon exercising the option available with warrant holders (person belonging to promoter category) to convert 5,00,000 warrants.

