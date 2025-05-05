Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 46.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 46.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 3.96% to Rs 38.09 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 46.71% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.96% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.84% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 126.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.0939.66 -4 126.01127.64 -1 OPM %12.2910.31 -9.679.36 - PBDT4.243.78 12 10.4010.62 -2 PBT2.742.19 25 4.904.97 -1 NP2.231.52 47 3.563.59 -1

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

