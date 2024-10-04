Board of Gravita India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 04 October 2024

The Board of Gravita India at its meeting held on 04 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Sunil Kansal (DIN: 09208705), as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 04 October 2024.

The Board also approved change in designation of Rajat Agrawal (DIN: 00855284) from Managing Director to Chairman cum Managing Director w.e.f. 05 October 2024.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Mahavir Prasad Agarwal (DIN: 00188179), as Chairman and Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 05 October 2024.

