On 22 June 2024

The Board of GRM Overseas will meet on 22 June 2024 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of preferential issue of securities to the person belonging to the promoter/ promoter group/ Non-promoter group category subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the company.

