Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

At meeting held on 25 July 2025

The Board of HFCL at its meeting held on 25 July 2025 has approved shifting of registered office of the company from 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan - 173213, Himachal Pradesh, India to Plot no. 38, Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram-122001, Haryana, i.e. from the State of Himachal Pradesh to the State of Haryana.

