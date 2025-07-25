Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 25 July 2025

The Board of HFCL at its meeting held on 25 July 2025 has approved shifting of registered office of the company from 8, Electronics Complex, Chambaghat, Solan - 173213, Himachal Pradesh, India to Plot no. 38, Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram-122001, Haryana, i.e. from the State of Himachal Pradesh to the State of Haryana.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 721 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,850; VIX jumps 5.15%

Japanese markets end lower after gaining for two days

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Bajaj Finserv Q1 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 5,329 cr

Board of HFCL approves fund raising up Rs 700 cr via equity issuance

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story