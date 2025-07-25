Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX surged 5.15% to 11.28.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,846.80, a premium of 9.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,837 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 225.10 points or 0.90% to 24,837.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.15% to 11.28.

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

