At meeting held on 24 April 2024

The Board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 24 April 2024 has approved the appointment of BP Biddappa (DIN: 06586886), presently Global Chief Human Resource Officer, Home Care business, as Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2024 up to 31 May 2029.

