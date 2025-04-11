Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising by way of debt issuance

On 19 April 2025

The Board of ICICI Bank will meet on 19 April 2025 to consider fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law.

