AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

AXISCADES Technologies announced the appointment of KP Mohanakrishnan as Deputy CEO & President - Aerospace and D Murali Krishnan as Chief Operating Officer & President ESAI, pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 09 April 2025.

The appointments of Mohanakrishnan and Murali Krishnan mark a strategic step forward in AXISCADES' ongoing transformation journey. As the company accelerates efforts to realign its organizational structure with the rapidly evolving global aerospace, defence-tech, and semiconductor ecosystem, these leadership additions come at a pivotal moment. The recent integration of its subsidiaries i.e., AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies and Mistral Solutions was significant in unlocking synergies and reinforcing AXISCADES as a key player in India's drive for self reliance in aerospace and defence technology. Both leaders are poised to drive this momentum and play an important role in advancing towards the company's vision of being a Product-Driven, Non-Linear Technology Leader delivering cutting-edge innovation and creating unparalleled value for all stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News