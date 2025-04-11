Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

Cipla has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted for Paclitaxel Protein-bound Particles for Injectable Suspension (albumin-bound), 100 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial (Protein-bound Paclitaxel) on 10 April 2025.

Cipla's Protein-bound Paclitaxel is an AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane for Injectable Suspension 100 mg/vial. Protein-bound Paclitaxel is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC') and metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas. The product is expected to be launched in H1 FY 2025-26 in the United States of America.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

