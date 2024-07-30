Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Indian Oil Corporation approves construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 July 2024

The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 30 July 2024 has accorded stage-1 approval for construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar on Barauni - Kanpur product pipeline (BKPL) and Patna - Motihari - Baitalpur (PMBL) at an estimated cost of Rs 1698.67 crore as combined re-sitement of existing marketing terminal and pipeline pump station in Patna and for undertaking pre project activities related thereto.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

