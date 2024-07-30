Board of Indian Oil Corporation approves construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna

At meeting held on 30 July 2024

The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held on 30 July 2024 has accorded stage-1 approval for construction of greenfield terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar on Barauni - Kanpur product pipeline (BKPL) and Patna - Motihari - Baitalpur (PMBL) at an estimated cost of Rs 1698.67 crore as combined re-sitement of existing marketing terminal and pipeline pump station in Patna and for undertaking pre project activities related thereto.

