Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 21.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 21.19% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 179.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 169.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

