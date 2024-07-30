GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 77.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 34737.77 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 77.63% to Rs 3182.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1791.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 34737.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32788.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34737.7732788.6313.798.115266.013004.164113.822282.513182.931791.85

