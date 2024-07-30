Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 77.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 34737.77 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 77.63% to Rs 3182.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1791.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 34737.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32788.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34737.7732788.63 6 OPM %13.798.11 -PBDT5266.013004.16 75 PBT4113.822282.51 80 NP3182.931791.85 78

