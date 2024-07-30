Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 197.89 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 16.82% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 197.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales197.89194.53 2 OPM %7.447.64 -PBDT25.1621.39 18 PBT24.8621.10 18 NP20.8417.84 17
