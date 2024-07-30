Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 166.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.99% to Rs 2846.50 croreNet profit of Macrotech Developers rose 166.42% to Rs 475.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.99% to Rs 2846.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1617.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2846.501617.40 76 OPM %26.5720.31 -PBDT711.00258.80 175 PBT650.60234.80 177 NP475.30178.40 166
