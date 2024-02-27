Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves preferential issue of convertible warrants

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 February 2024

The Board of Indostar Capital Finance at its meeting held on 27 February 2024 has approved the issuance of 139,49,323 convertible warrants of the company of face value of Rs 10 each to BCP V Multiple Holdings, the promoter of the Company, and/ or BCP V Multiple FVCI Holdings, an affiliate of the promoter of the company (collectively referred to as the promoter allottees); and

10,869,565 convertible warrants of the company of face value of Rs 10 each to Florintree Tecserve LLP (non-promoter allottee), a limited liability partnership incorporated and existing under the laws of India, belonging to non-promoter category,

by way of preferential issue on private placement basis.

The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital to Rs 200 crore from Rs 165 crore comprising of Rs 187.50 crore of equity share capital and Rs 12.50 crore of preference share capital.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

