Board of Inox Green Energy Services approves fund raise of Rs 1,050 cr

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 June 2024

The board of Inox Green Energy Services at its meeting held on 26 June 2024 has approved to raise funds aggregating up to Rs 1,050 crore by way of preferential issue of:

(i) Issue of up to 2,89,85,503 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company at an issue price of Rs 138 per share (inclusive of premium of Rs 128 per share) aggregating to Rs 400 crore to non-promoter entities.

(ii) Issue of upto 4,48,27,582 convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share of face value of Rs. lo/- each of the company at a price of Rs. 145 per warrant (including a premium of Rs 135) aggregating to Rs 650 crore to both promoter and non-promoter entities.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

