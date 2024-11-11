Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 10.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 124.04 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 10.90% to Rs 66.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 124.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.124.04122.3082.4182.0885.6282.3964.5961.7466.7974.96

