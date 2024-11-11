Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 10.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 124.04 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 10.90% to Rs 66.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 124.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales124.04122.30 1 OPM %82.4182.08 -PBDT85.6282.39 4 PBT64.5961.74 5 NP66.7974.96 -11

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

