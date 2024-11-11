Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 443.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 1465.86 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 443.87% to Rs 51.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 1465.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1200.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1465.861200.19 22 OPM %3.951.93 -PBDT66.2024.94 165 PBT57.7916.11 259 NP51.949.55 444

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

