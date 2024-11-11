HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 443.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 1465.86 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 443.87% to Rs 51.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 1465.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1200.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

