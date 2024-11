H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 902.41 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 16.00% to Rs 80.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 902.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 954.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.902.41954.5324.3323.07161.12164.53125.23129.1380.7496.12

