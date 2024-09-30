Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ipca Laboratories approves consolidation of USA generic formulations biz

Board of Ipca Laboratories approves consolidation of USA generic formulations biz

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 30 September 2024

The Board of Ipca Laboratories at its meeting held on 30 September 2024 has approved entering into the following agreements by Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA (Bayshore) (wholly-owned step down subsidiary) with Unichem Laboratories (Unichem India) (subsidiary company) and Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc (Unichem USA) (wholly owned subsidiary of Unichem India), so as to integrate and consolidate all the Ipca Group's USA generic formulations business under one entity:

a) Sale of all rights, title and interest in the product approvals and all goodwill associated with nine (9) ANDAs owned by Bayshore for US Dollar Two Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand ($2,650,000) through asset sale agreement subject to necessary consents/ approvals to Unichem India; and

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

b) Sale of all generic formulations marketing / distribution business of Bayshore in the US market as a going concern through slump sale/transfer of entire business (debt free) and all goodwill associated with the business through business sale agreement for US Dollar Ten Millions ($10,000,000) to Unichem USA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dr Reddy's completes acquisition of Haleon's global NRT portfolio

Premium

STPI focuses on tech startups, GCCs; 10 new parks in smaller cities soon

Verizon to sell mobile towers to infra firm Vertical Bridge in $3.3 bn deal

India breaks world records: fastest 50, 100 and 200 in Test cricket history

Telecom service authorisation regime should retain contractual nature: COAI

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story