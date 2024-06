On 27 June 2024

The Board of Jindal Stainless will meet on 27 June 2024 to consider change in the terms of the existing 990 nos. of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non convertible debentures [ISIN: INE220G08034] having face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each, aggregating to Rs. 99 crore by providing security over the assets of the Company, to make them secured.

