Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Survey

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has demonstrated its leadership on investors engagement by making it to the honour list of the Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Survey. In the transportation sector, APSEZ is the only Indian company to feature on the list, coming in at 2nd rank.

A total of 1,669 companies from across Asia, broadly categorised across 18 sectors, were voted in by investors. With the top 2-4 companies in every sector making it to the honour list, the total count of companies on the list stands at 55. This includes only 4 from India, including APSEZ that scored 1st rank across four parameters - IR Program, ESG Program, IR team and IR Professionals - from the buy-side and sell-side combined. Also, the company's board of directors received the 2nd rank and its CEO the top-rank from sell-side analysts.

A total of 4,943 buy-side professionals, managing an estimated USD 2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities, and 951 sell-side analysts voted for the 1,669 companies. The investors rated the companies on several areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, ESG and Board of Directors as well as attributes for CEOs, CFOs and the Best IR Professionals.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

