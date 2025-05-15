Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 15 May 2025

The Board of JSW Energy at its meeting held on 15 May 2025 has approved the raising of funds not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities of the Company by way of private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Indian Rupee slips in volatile trades despite firm equities

Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews Economic Capital Framework of RBI

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story