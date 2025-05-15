Board of JSW Energy approves fund raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

At meeting held on 15 May 2025

The Board of JSW Energy at its meeting held on 15 May 2025 has approved the raising of funds not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities of the Company by way of private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.

