Indian Rupee slips in volatile trades despite firm equities

Indian Rupee slipped in volatile trades against the US dollar today, sliding in tune with the bond yields. INR closed at 85.54 per US dollar, down 21 paise on the day despite firm equities. The US dollar index stayed weak, adding to latest string of losses as a drop from one-month highs extended. The US dollar index pulled back near 100 mark yesterday before rising a bit and currently quotes at 100.61, down 0.27% on the day. INR flipped back even as the key equity indices ended with major gains today, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session, aided by easing inflation and hopes of further relief on trade front. According to media reports, the US President Donald Trump has stated India has offered a trade deal with literally no tariffs. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in green. The Nifty index hit seven-month high. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year yields slipped under 6.30% amid falling crude oil prices.

