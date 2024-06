At meeting held on 06 June 2024

The Board of K.P. Energy at its meeting held on 06 June 2024 has approved the proposal for listing of equity shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India without any public offer or further issue of shares, subject to the approval of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and other necessary approvals.

