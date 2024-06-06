Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citicorp Finance India consolidated net profit declines 26.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Citicorp Finance India consolidated net profit declines 26.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 48.70% to Rs 80.63 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 26.99% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.70% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.29% to Rs 236.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.32% to Rs 455.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales80.63157.16 -49 455.38653.53 -30 OPM %88.7874.49 -84.7876.22 - PBDT51.1031.25 64 272.01188.74 44 PBT50.6830.83 64 270.53186.97 45 NP24.7833.94 -27 236.97157.68 50

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

