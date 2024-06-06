Citicorp Finance India consolidated net profit declines 26.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.70% to Rs 80.63 croreNet profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 26.99% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.70% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.29% to Rs 236.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.32% to Rs 455.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
