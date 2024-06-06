Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems launches GenAl Hub

Persistent Systems launches GenAl Hub

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To accelerate creation and deployment of GenAI applications for enterprises

Persistent Systems announced the launch of GenAI Hub, an innovative platform designed to accelerate the creation and deployment of Generative AI (GenAI) applications within enterprises. This platform seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing infrastructure, applications, and data, enabling the rapid development of tailored, industry specific GenAI solutions. GenAI Hub supports the adoption of GenAI across various Large Language Models (LLMs) and clouds, without provider lock-in.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To effectively leverage the potential of GenAI and translate ideas into tangible business outcomes, enterprises must seamlessly integrate it into their existing systems. With a wide array of AI models ranging from extensive to specialized, clients require a robust platform like the GenAI Hub. This platform simplifies the development and management of multiple GenAI models, expediting market readiness through pre-built software components, all while upholding responsible AI principles.

The GenAI Hub streamlines the development of use cases for enterprises, offering step-by-step guidance and seamless integration of data in LLMs, enabling the rapid creation of efficient and secure GenAI solutions at scale, whether for end users, customers, or employees.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Persistent Systems launches Gen-AI powered Population Health Management solution

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.01%

Persistent Systems Ltd down for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.39%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid entrusts additional charge of Director (Projects) to CMD

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 964.32% in the March 2024 quarter

KNR Tirumala Infra Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 1785.79% in the March 2024 quarter

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story