At meeting held on 13 March 2024

The Board of L G Balakrishnan & Bros at its meeting held on 13 March 2024 has approved the allotment of 5 lakh warrants having face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 1292 per warrant to promoter group allottees on preferential basis.

