Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salasar wins contracts worth Rs 1033 cr from TANGEDCO

Salasar wins contracts worth Rs 1033 cr from TANGEDCO

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Salasar Techno Engineering has secured a Notification of Award (NOA) for 7 distinct contracts aggregately worth Rs. 1033.78 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

As part of the contract, Salasar, operating within the framework of Revamped Reforms based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme :

- Will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except supply of DTs, Poles, and its Base Plate) in Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

- Will undertake the development of distribution infrastructure prioritizing the reduction of losses and the enhancement of operational efficiency across various districts of Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, ChengalpaZu, Karur - Rural Division in Karur District, Karur District, Krishnagiri District, Pallikonda, Vellore & Katpadi divisions in Vellore district, and Gingee division in Villupuram district.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Salasar Techno bags order worth over Rs 200 crore from ZETWERK

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 56.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares gain

Sensex slips 474 pts; media shares slide for 3rd day

Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto will be watched

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Falls 5%

ITC Ltd Spurts 5.43%, S&amp;P BSE FMCG Sector index Gains 2.57%

CG Semi lays foundation stone for Rs 7,600 cr Sanand factory

Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

US Stocks surge after CPI inflation data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story